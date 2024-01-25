WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

