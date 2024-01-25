WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.