Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $1.08 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,758,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,064,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Altria Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,115. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

