Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $706,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.49. 794,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,047. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $243.53. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

