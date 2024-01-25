Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

