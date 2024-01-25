Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

BDX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.96. 334,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

