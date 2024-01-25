WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 5.8% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.81. 375,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 938,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.26 million, a PE ratio of -191.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

