Wells Fargo & Company Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $615.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Shares of ROP opened at $547.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $554.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

