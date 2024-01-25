Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 1st

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.