Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,059,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,066,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $41,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

