West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.58.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

