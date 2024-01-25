Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.38

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 2437786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

