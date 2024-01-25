Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $189.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 563.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

