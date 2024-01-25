White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,649.39

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,649.39, but opened at $1,615.67. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,618.00, with a volume of 2,035 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,509.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,519.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,754,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

