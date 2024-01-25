Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

