Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

CRM stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.09. 1,341,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,969. The company has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.95 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.10 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

