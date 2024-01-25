Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 8,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,297. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $40.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $626.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

