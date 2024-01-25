Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

