Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,510.97. 101,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,007. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,376.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3,141.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

