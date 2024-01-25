Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,579. The stock has a market cap of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

