Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.53. 534,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

