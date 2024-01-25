Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

NASDAQ COST traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $679.09. 1,231,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $698.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $301.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

