Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.51. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,374. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

