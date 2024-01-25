Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $78.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $78,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.27. 694,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

