Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $59,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.77. 868,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

