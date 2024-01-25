Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 438,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,251. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

