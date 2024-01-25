Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 492,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 2,541,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,748. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

