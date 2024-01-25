Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.7% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $28.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.66. 6,594,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

