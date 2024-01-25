Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 2.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

