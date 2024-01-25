Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

NYSE CAT traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.22. 2,224,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $303.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

