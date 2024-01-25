Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 7,621,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

