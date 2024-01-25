Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

