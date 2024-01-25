Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

