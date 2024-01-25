Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 829,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

