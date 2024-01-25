Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.92. 312,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,005. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.