WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $62.11. Approximately 30,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 67,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.