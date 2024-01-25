Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 613.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Worldline Stock Up 3.5 %

WRDLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 13,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Worldline has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.