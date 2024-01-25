WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of WPP opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WPP by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $7,486,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

