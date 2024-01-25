Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

XEL traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 3,224,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

