XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Down 79.2% in January

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

XD Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XDNCF remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. XD has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

