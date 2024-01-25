Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Xerox Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 2,847,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,736. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Xerox by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Xerox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xerox by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 308,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xerox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

