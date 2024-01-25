Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.36

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 197652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.