Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Xylem worth $103,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.20. 521,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

