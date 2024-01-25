Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YERBF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 49,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,929. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.