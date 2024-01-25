Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of YTEN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on YTEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Further Reading

