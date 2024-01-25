Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.96. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of PCAR opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

