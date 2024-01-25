Zacks Research Weighs in on KB Home’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.