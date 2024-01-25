Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 3,056,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 851.7 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of ZHEXF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Zhejiang Expressway has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

