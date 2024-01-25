Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 3,056,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 851.7 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of ZHEXF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Zhejiang Expressway has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhejiang Expressway
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.