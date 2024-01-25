Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ZWS opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.