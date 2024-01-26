1,000 Shares in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United States Gasoline Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

UGA stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 15,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $76.08.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

